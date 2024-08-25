BJP’s CEC discusses prospective candidates for J&K polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) on Sunday evening held a meeting at the party headquarters in New Delhi ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda, Dr Jitendra Singh along with the other CEC members including Union Home Minister Amit Shah deliberated to finalize the name of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Tuesday issued notification for the first phase of J&K assembly polls.

The ECI had earlier announced that Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases with first phase voting on 18 September, second phase on 25th September and third phase on 1st October.

The counting of votes in Jammu and Kashmir will take place on October 4.