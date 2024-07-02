BJP’s attempts to destabilize Himachal govt failed due to party’s internal squabbles: Dy CM

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that BJP’s attempts to destabilize the Congress government failed due to internal disagreements within the party.

Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, he claimed that despite efforts by the BJP leadership, they failed to dislodge the Congress government due to internal disagreements within the BJP and lack of support from grassroots workers and party cadres.

Accusing the BJP of resorting to political gimmicks, particularly in their push for bye-polls in nine assembly constituencies, he said that these efforts have not been well-received by the public nor within the BJP itself.

The Deputy CM criticized the BJP for obstructing initiatives beneficial to the public, such as the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), monthly assistance of Rs 1500 to women, and free electricity.

He claimed that BJP leaders like Jai Ram Thakur have opposed these measures without clearly stating their stance during election campaigns.

Pointing out BJP’s defeats in four by-elections and the upcoming bye-elections for three more seats, he said that BJP should apologize for their actions of forcing frequent elections and an attempt to destabilize an elected government.

Agnihotri alleged that the central government had supported BJP’s efforts to destabilize the Congress government in the state and provided support to rebel Congress MLAs and the use of central agencies for this purpose.

Despite these efforts, the people of Himachal Pradesh have rejected the BJP’s strategies, supporting Congress candidates instead, he asserted.

The Deputy CM further slammed the central government for discriminating against Himachal Pradesh by reducing GST compensation, imposing a lower borrowing limit, and restricting foreign funding.

He argued that these measures have negatively impacted the state’s economy and hindered development projects.