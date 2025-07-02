BJP yet to set ball rolling for new UP president

Even as new BJP presidents have been elected in the bordering states, Uttar Pradesh BJP leaders and workers were yet to get any information about the election of new President in the state.

Already delayed by over 7 months, the ruling party is yet to set the ball rolling for the election of its new state president even when the process has been completed in Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh.

The tenure of the incumbent UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary ended earlier this year. However, the election was postponed as the party’s central leadership was busy with the Delhi assembly poll.

A senior party leader here on Wednesday confirmed that the election of new party chief will just be a formality as only the candidate finalised by the party high command for the top post will file the nomination paper.

” Keeping in mind the Samajwadi Party’s Pichda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak (PDA) formulation, the new UP BJP chief is most likely to be from the OBC or Schedule Caste (SC) category.

Several UP Ministers and OBC leaders are frontrunner for the post.

Party leaders say,” The new state president will be elected keeping in view the 2027 assembly polls in the state.”

“The party is going all out to regain lost ground after its below par showing in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh. This was primarily due to shifting of OBC and Dalit votes to the Samajwadi Party’s PDA formulation,” the leader claimed.

But party leaders maintained that new party president will be elected by next month . The compulsion of maintaining 50% elected state presidents for electing the national president have been completed by appointing new presidents in several state, so there no need for hurry in UP, a leader said.

The BJP’s central leadership has initiated the proceedings to complete the election process of state presidents of various states. Thereafter, the BJP will appoint its new national president. According to the BJP’s constitution, the party’s national president could only be elected after completing the election process of 50 percent of its state units.

The term of BJP’s incumbent national president JP Nadda ended in January last year, but the national executive committee in January 2024 extended his term till June 2025 in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

