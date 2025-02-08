BJP wrests Milkipur assembly seat from SP after eight years

The ruling BJP has wrested the prestigious Milkipur ( Reserved) assembly seat in Ayodhya in the bypolls as its candidate Chandrabhan Paswan defeated his nearest SP candidate Ajeet Prasad by a record margin of 61,710 votes in a direct contest.

The BJP candidate polled 1,46,397 votes against SP’s 84,687 votes. The third contendor for the seat, Azad Samaj Party candidate, managed only 5,459 votes. BSP opted out of the contest while Congress had supported the SP candidate.

The BJP has won this seat after eight years. Surprisingly, the SP candidate has lost the election in his own native booth.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP lost this assembly segment to the SP by 7,000 votes while in 2022 assembly polls, the party lost by over 13,000 votes.

With the result of the election coming an atmosphere of celebration descended on the BJP office with party workers dancing to drum beats and spraying Abir-Gulal at each other.

Meanwhile, SP candidate Ajeet Prasad and his MP father Awadhesh Prasad have not ventured out of their home since morning.

Commenting on the mandate, BJP leader Awadhesh Pandey said the public has avenged the SP for allegedly insulting Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

In response to the remark, Awadhesh Prasad charged the BJP with breaking the record of dishonesty as their goons captured booths.

The winning BJP candidate, Chandrabhan Paswan, thanked the voters of Milkipur for supporting him and senior leaders of the BJP for showing confidence on him.

Meanwhile, UP Chief minister Yogi Aditynath, commenting on the result, said Milkipur’s victory is a symbol of unwavering faith in the public towards the UP government under the leadership of PM. “This victory is a symbol of the unwavering faith of the common people towards the UP government dedicated to the public welfare policies, service, security and good governance of the ‘BJP government of double engine’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

However, SP President Akhilesh Yadav called it a false win for the BJP as it has rigged the bypolls.