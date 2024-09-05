BJP won’t let Congress, NC push J&K back into chaos: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said on Thursday that the BJP won’t allow Congress and the National Conference (NC) to push Jammu & Kashmir back into the same condition from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi has painstakingly pulled it out and put it on the path of progress, development and equal rights for every citizen.

Addressing an election rally at Sanasar in support of the Ramban Assembly candidate Rakesh Thakur, Dr Jitendra Singh asked the people whether they would like the Congress party to once again deprive them of their legitimate rights as was the condition before 5 August 2019. Would our brothers and sisters like to become refugees again, he asked.

He particularly addressed women folk and asked, “Will you like your daughters to be deprived of the property rights of their parents as was the conditions before 5 August 2019”.

The minister said Congress and the National Conference are repeatedly claiming that they would restore Article 370 and deprive the daughters and sisters of Jammu & Kashmir of their property rights. He said, this is a mischievous design of these political parties and their leaders to retain and grab the properties of their sisters and daughters, and serve their selfish interest.

He said today’s age is of the 21st Century, when India is part of the global world and will all this ever be allowed or digested? BJP is determined not to ever allow this to happen because Modi has liberated us from such draconian laws with tremendous courage, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, Ramban was the central point of National Highway from Jammu to Srinagar but each time it made news or headlines in the newspaper, it was for landslides causing road blocks for days together and the prices of essential commodities would go up multiple times causing hardship for stranded passengers.

Appealing for a vote for the BJP candidate, Dr Jitendra Singh said it is essential that the Ramban receives a voice in the Assembly and all their problems and issues go on record which may be addressed by authorities here.