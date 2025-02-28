BJP won’t let Congress govt in Himachal loot temple funds: LoP

Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, accusing Congress government of asking for money from state-run temples to fund flagship government schemes, said the BJP won’t allow such a loot.

Addressing the media in Sundernagar on Friday, he targeted the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Government for being anti-Sanatan.

Advertisement

Thakur criticised the government’s decision to ask temples to contribute funds, saying it is shameful and anti-Sanatan.

Advertisement

The leader of the Opposition pointed out that the government has spent crores of rupees on advertising their schemes but nothing has been done for the beneficiaries. In this context, he cited the example of the Sukh Shiksha Yojana where only Rs 1.38 crore of the allocated fund has been spent.

Stating that the BJP won’t let the Sukhu Government loot temple funds, he urged the people of the state to oppose the government’s decision and demanded that the government should instead focus on development work rather.

He also accused the government of cheating the people of the state and demanded that the chief minister stop lying and work for the welfare of the people.