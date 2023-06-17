BJP will get people’s farewell in 2024: Akhilesh Yadav

Asking bigger parties to show big heart to support the strong regional players in the elections, Samajwadi Party president and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that the BJP would people’s farewell from UP in 2024 in the same manner as it came to power in 2014 with a slogan of ‘Harao BJP-Hatao BJP.’

“In 2024, the unity of PDA-Backwards, Dalits, Minorities – will overshadow the NDA-BJP alliance. In the year 2024, inflation, unemployment, respect of the poor and providing them justice and facilities will be big issues. Poor people, farmers and youth will vote against the BJP,” he claimed.

Targeting the Congress without taking its name, Yadav made it clear that the formula of opposition unity can only be that the party which is strong in the state should be given preference to contest the elections.

“The choice and unity require a big heart. The parties which want to defeat the BJP should show big heart in supporting the Samajwadi Party. The Samajwadi Party’s target is to defeat the BJP on all 80 seats in the state as people want change,” he said.

The SP president said: “What can be expected from the BJP government of the state. Neither a district hospital nor an airport was built during his 6-year tenure. There were high expectations of investment in the state but in reality investors are not being found. HCL came to UP without an investment meeting during the Samajwadi Government and Samsung plant was set up during the SP regime.”

Yadav, while talking to reporters here on Saturday, said that the party who is prepared at the ground level will be able to fight. “The BJP contests elections with money and hiring big companies. The SP is preparing its workers on the ground to fight the BJP,” he said.

Yadav said that now the BJP can easily be defeated. Because the whole country is troubled by inflation, unemployment and corruption. The poor are sad. Even after ten years of governance, the BJP did not fulfill people’s expectations.”