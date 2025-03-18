BJP vows to challenge 4% reservation for Muslims in Karnataka govt contracts in court

The BJP on Tuesday vowed to challenge the contentious 4 per cent reservation in government contracts to Muslims in court, after the Karnataka government followed up its intentions and introduced the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The bill seeks to amend the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act, 1999, to provide the reservations announced in the state budget.

The Bill, piloted by Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs HK Patil, will be discussed as per the schedule approved by the Speaker. The government firmed up its intention to provide reservation for the minority community, which was cleared by the state cabinet on Friday. Wasting no time, the government introduced the bill, which seeks to reserve 4% of civil works contracts up to ₹2 crore and goods and services contracts up to ₹1 crore for Muslims. A similar reservation already exists for SCs (17.5 percent), STs (6.95 per cent) and OBCs Category 1 (4 per cent) and Category-2 (15 per cent).

The bill aims to address unemployment among backward communities and enhance their participation in government projects. It proposes to reserve 4% of contracts for Category 2B (Muslims) in civil works up to ₹2 crore and extends similar provisions to procurement of goods and services in designated government departments for contracts valued up to ₹1 crore.

The moment the cabinet gave its nod, the entire BJP leadership, from Karnataka to New Delhi, launched a frontal attack on the Congress’s appeasement policy and politics.

“The BJP will continue its fight in the courts,” said a BJP MP in Delhi, citing previous Supreme Court observations on the issue and recalling multiple orders on the provision for granting reservations on the basis of religion.

State IT and Panchayati Raj Minister Priyank Kharge countered the BJP criticism with a sharp question. “If the BJP has a problem with Muslims, why have they not declared them non-citizens? Until they are declared non-citizens, it is the duty of our government to work for the upliftment of people from economically poor backgrounds,” the Karnataka minister said.