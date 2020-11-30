Former Chief Minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday accused the BJP of trying to create an ecosystem of itself where there is no place for democracy and freedom of speech in the country.

Mehbooba, who was talking to media persons in Srinagar, charged the BJP of muzzling dissent. “BJP is dividing this country like anything”, she said.

Hitting out at the BJP, she said that the latest weapon with them to curb dissent is to label “Muslims as Pakistanis, Sikhs as Khalistani activists, social activists as urban naxals and students as tukde tukde gang”. If everyone who raises voice of dissent is anti-India then is only the BJP Indian, she asked.

She said it was unfortunate that the institutions that were supposed to protect democracy and rights of people were now in the forefront implementing the agenda of BJP. There is no one to listen to the voice of the common people.

She alleged that the BJP government was trying “to get to me”. They want to ban my party because I raise my voice against their wrong doings. I am repeatedly told that Article 370 is being talked by the people after my release. How I can be held responsible for that, she asked.

The BJP ministers in their speeches describe abrogation of Article 370 as a great step but get rattled when I speak on the issue.

“My bank accounts have been scanned and those whom we sold our land or availed loan are being summoned for interrogation”. Those who raise their voice are harassed by the enforcement directorate (ED) and CBI.

Mehbooba said that the “opposition is fearful of being labeled as anti-national and agencies like ED and NIA are being directed to hound them”.

She said that the candidates of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Resolution (PAGD) are not allowed to campaign for the ongoing DDC and local body elections. Candidates of the Alliance have been confined at some places and not go out for canvassing. How will candidates contest if they are not allowed to canvass?

The degree of oppression has increased in J&K after the PAGD decided to participate in these elections, she said.

Talking about the Roshni Act that is being investigated by the CBI, Mehbooba said that the Act was a scheme but it has been dubbed as a “scam” by the government.