BJP training camp from June 14-16 in MP’s Pachmarhi

A training camp for Madhya Pradesh BJP Ministers, MLAs, and Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is most likely to be organised from 14 to 16 June at the state’s picturesque hill station, Pachmarhi.

According to sources, BJP National President J P Nadda is likely to inaugurate the camp. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to be the chief guest at the camp’s closing.

Sources said the training camp would also include workshops on public speaking and communication skills to enhance the BJP leaders’ public speaking skills and provide training on what to say and what to avoid while making public speeches and statements.

According to MP BJP media cell head Ashish Agrawal, such training camps, communication workshops, and public speaking camps are organised routinely.

“This will be a routine training camp, which will focus on holistic details about the BJP’s history, ideologies, and policies. The communication skills and public speaking workshop will be a part of the camp,” Agrawal said.

He said one of the aims of the camp is to teach new MLAs and leaders about the party’s policies and ideologies, and also to train them in public communication skills.