BJP to start its MCD campaign with NaMo Cyber Yoddha

As part of its preparations for the civic elections in Delhi, the BJP is set to launch NaMo Cyber Yoddha (NCY). This initiative of the BJP will be an online volunteer campaign in which people will be able to raise their issues.

According to the BJP, the NCY will be a platform for those who want to raise their voices on important issues without being involved in politics.

Being a volunteer-driven programme, under it around 50,000 NaMo Cyber Warriors will be activated over a period of one month. However, with the BJP preparing to launch the campaign, the question is whether the NCY will help the BJP in the elections.

Shahzad Poonawalla, BJP’s national spokesperson and in-charge of Delhi’s social media and digital campaign, said, “NaMo Cyber Yoddha is a team of motivated volunteers who will work to expose the false and wrongdoings of the AAP government in Delhi.” He said this team will help in countering AAP’s election campaign with facts and truth.

Poonawalla further said that this campaign will start soon. Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Rambir Bidhuri, Chief of Election Campaign Ashish Sood, Shahzad Poonawalla and BJP MPs from Delhi will be present at the launch of the campaign.

It may be noted here that the BJP, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will come face to-face in the Delhi MCD elections. Significantly, the BJP has been accusing the Kejriwal government of Delhi of being corrupt. The party alleges that in the last eight years, the AAP government has completely failed on every front and has been the most corrupt government in the history of Delhi.

The BJP spokesperson alleged that the AAP is a government of scams ranging from liquor to hawala and bus to electricity subsidy. You run propaganda and advertisements to hide your failures. There has been an increase of 420 per cent in this. He said that the Aam Aadmi Party claims to have a world-class education model but cannot name 10 new colleges and seven new hospitals under its rule.