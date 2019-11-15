A day after the Supreme Court verdict on review petition on Rafael deal issue, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) will hold a nationwide protest on Saturday demanding answers from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his allegations on the deal.

Last year on December 14, 2018, the apex court has delivered its judgment on the Rafael deal in which the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged corruption in the deal. On Thursday, Supreme Court delivered its judgment on the review petition filed against its last year’s judgment in the case.

“The allegations of Rahul Gandhi have been proven false. Our party cadres will descend to streets across the nation tomorrow, right up to the district level demanding apology from Gandhi for his baseless remarks,” BJP’s National General Secretary and party MP Bhupendra Yadav said on Friday.

A protest has already been launched in Delhi today and it will be replicated across India on Saturday, added Yadav.

“They have been lying through their teeth. A CAG report and now Supreme Court’s verdict on review petition in government’s favor shows how baseless the allegations were,” alleged Yadav.

Yesterday after the decision of the apex court came out, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad demanded Rahul Gandhi’s apology to the nation.

The alleged corruption in Rafael deal was a major issue raised by the opposition party Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Rahul Gandhi raised a slogan of ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ which surfaced through the election by the Congress.

(With inputs from IANS)