BJP to launch nationwide ‘Tiranga Yatras’ to highlight Operation Sindoor, counter misinformation

To showcase the success of Operation Sindoor and counter “misinformation” surrounding it, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a nationwide campaign—Tiranga Yatras—from May 13 to May 23.

The decision was taken on Monday during a high-level meeting chaired by BJP National President JP Nadda in the national capital.

According to party sources, the meeting focused on strategies to communicate the achievements of the operation to the public and to challenge false narratives. The meeting was attended by several senior party leaders and office bearers.

The Tiranga Yatras will be organised across various parts of the country by BJP workers and leaders. Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, and other senior party functionaries will participate in these events.

The planned campaign aims to invoke national pride, honour the Indian armed forces, and reinforce public support for the central government’s decisive actions on national security.

Additionally, the BJP intends to highlight the bravery of the Indian armed forces and the Modi government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation.

The party said it plans to combat “misleading narratives” by presenting factual details about Operation Sindoor and its objectives.

The central government launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the killing of tourists by Pakistani terrorists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22.

Operation Sindoor targeted nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, based on intelligence inputs.

The precision strikes led to the elimination of over 100 terrorists, officials claimed, describing the mission as “measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible.”

The operation was carried out in alignment with India’s policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, they added.

Separately, the Congress has also held ‘Jai Hind Tiranga Yatras’ in various parts of the country to express solidarity with the armed forces.