BJP to launch month-long mass contact programme in J&K

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha and local bodies’ elections, the working committee of the BJP has, on Wednesday, decided to launch a month-long mass-contact programme in J&K from 30 May.

This was disclosed by Ravinder Raina, president of the BJP unit of J&K, while addressing a working committee meeting of the party here. BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh also addressed the party leaders by virtual mode.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, J&K BJP General Secretary Ashok Koul and J&K BJP co-incharge Ashish Sood also addressed the meeting. MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, BJP National Secretary Dr. Narinder Singh, former deputy CMs Dr. Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta, former MP (Rajya Sabha) Shamsher Singh Manhas, former Minister Sat Sharma and Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal were also present in the meeting.

Tarun Chugh, while addressing the meeting, said under the leadership of PM Modi, there has been a paradigm shift towards people-centric governance in the past 9 years. He said that there have been numerous structural transformations, which cover every sector of our society and economy. These 9 years have seen India rising and cementing its position as one of the strongest and most resilient countries in the world.

He asked all the party activists to ensure the reach of these achievements to the masses in the coming days.

Ravinder Raina announced that the party would soon launch ‘Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyaan’ in J&K. The duration of the contact programme will be one month, which will commence from May 30 and will continue till June 30.

Raina informed that the period coincides with the successful completion of 9 years of good governance at the Centre by the Narendra Modi led Union Government; the party leaders at the Union Territory level must also take the achievements of the Modi government to the masses.

He also assigned duties to senior party leaders to make the programme successful.

Raina said that Jammu & Kashmir has witnessed an era of unprecedented development with focus on peace and prosperity in the region under the present dispensation. He said that BJP is diligently working on mission mode to convert Jammu & Kashmir into a favourite destination in multiple sectors like tourism, education, medical facilities while strengthening the overall required infrastructure to ensure this.

Dr. Jitendra Singh asked the party workers to raise their bar of public service and work to accomplish the goal envisioned by hard working Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He stressed that today’s India is of the youth. He said that the youth understands everything so we must always show significance of our achievements in relation to the period before 2014. He said that the development under the present regime in 9 years since 2014 is more than that was accomplished until 2014 since 1947 in almost 7 decades.

Ashok Koul gave a thorough insight into the forthcoming party programmes with the help of a PPT presentation. He directed the party leaders to dedicate more time to ensure the success of the programmes decided by the party. He said that all party leaders must ensure their pro-active role at every single booth in the region.