BJP terms Kharge’s “Chhutput Yuddha” remark on Operation Sindoor ‘insult to armed forces’

The BJP on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge over his “Chhutput Yuddha” remark on Operation Sindoor, terming it an insult to the valour of the Indian armed forces and the sentiments of 140 crore Indians.

“INDIA gathbandhan naam rakh lene se koi dil se Indian nahi ho jata (Merely adopting the INDIA alliance name doesn’t make anyone a true Indian at heart)…Calling Operation Sindoor a small incident is not only condemnable but also an insult to the valour of the Indian Army and the sentiments of 140 crore Indians,” said BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi.

Trivedi alleged that not just Mr Kharge but also LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has said “baseless” things about Indian jets, and that it has now become clear their statements are part of a well-thought-out anti-India conspiracy.

“Rahul Gandhi has said many baseless things about Indian planes and other things… After the statements of first Rahul Gandhi and now Mallikarjun Kharge, one thing has become very clear: the statements coming from the leaders of their (INDIA) alliance for the last few days are not spontaneous but a series of well-thought-out, anti-India and ideologically nourished statements… Therefore, we definitely consider this statement condemnable. We also believe this is part of a well-planned conspiracy by the Congress party and the INDI alliance,” the BJP leader added.

He was reacting to Kharge’s remarks during the Samarpane Sankalpa rally in Karnataka on Tuesday. The Congress chief claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi secretly cancelled his Kashmir visit after intelligence inputs about large-scale violence, but didn’t inform the public, and 26 people lost their lives in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The PM was schedulled to visit Kashmir on April 19 but the same was postponed. However, the government didn’t reveal the reason behind the decision.

As many as 26 people were killed in a dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam just three days after the PM’s scheduled visit.