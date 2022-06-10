BJP suspends MLA Shobharani Kushwaha from party for ‘cross voting’ to congress candidate

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday night suspended Mrs Shobharani Kushwaha from the primary membership of the party for casting a cross vote in favour of Congress candidate Pramod Tiwari and violating the party’s whip.
By Friday afternoon all 200 MLAs from Rajasthan had cast their vote for the Rajya Sabha elections. Gulab Chand Kataria, leader of the Opposition admitted that one BJP MLA has cross-voted. And this might obstacle the victory of an Independent candidate Subhash Chandra.
Gulab Chand Kataria said, “How can we win two seats when we had the votes to win just one seat? We lost nothing. As far as cross-voting by one MLA is concerned, the party will take action for violating the whip,”
भाजपा विधायक शोभारानी कुशवाह को क्रॉस वोटिंग करने के मामले में जारी किया नोटिस, अब होगी निष्कासन की कार्रवाई@BJP4Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/4CaCyoulrt
— Gulab Chand Kataria (@Gulab_kataria) June 10, 2022