BJP slams RJD leader Misa Bharti for her ‘jail’ remark against PM

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti on Thursday courted a fresh controversy for allegedly saying that if the opposition-led INDIA bloc comes to power, all BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be put behind bars.

In a sharp reaction to RJD leader Misa Bharti’s remarks, the BJP leaders said with her statement, Misa Bharti is making her father’s ‘pratigya’ laughable.

Earlier, slamming the BJP-led Central government, Bharti said: “We are talking about the implementation of MSP and he (PM Modi) sees appeasement in that. He always accuses our family of corruption whenever he arrives here (Bihar). If the people of this country give the INDIA bloc a chance (to form the government), then from PM Modi to BJP leaders, they will be behind bars.”

Advertisement

Hitting back at Misa Bharti over her remarks against PM Modi, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad warned her not to make such statements, alleging that her family is completely immersed in corruption.

“What has happened to Misa Bharti?. The woman’s father (Lalu Yadav) has been convicted in the fodder scam. I warn her not to make such statements. Your family is immersed in corruption. You need to stop daydreaming,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “With this statement, she (Misa Bharti) is making her father’s ‘pratigya’ laughable.”

Another BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said: “This is the true reflection of the mindset…First of all, she (Misa Bharti) is unsure whether people will give them a chance…Who is she threatening? Is she threatening the judges who convicted her father (Lalu Prasad Yadav) in 2013 when the BJP government was not even there?…These people feel that they are above the law and Constitution of this country…”