BJP slams Punjab CM for briefing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra about PM’s security

The ruling BJP on Sunday hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for allegedly briefing Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security.

In a hard hitting remark, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra in a tweet questioned Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s authority to be briefed about the Prime Minister’s security by the Punjab Chief Minister.

Patra demanded Gandhi family should come clean on why a sitting Chief Minister briefs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the PM’s security.

“A sitting CM briefs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on PM’s security! Why? What constitutional post does Priyanka hold & who is she to be kept in loop regarding PM’s security? We firmly believe that the Gandhi family should come out clean on this: Sambit Patra,” the BJP spokesperson tweeted.

Another BJP leader C T Ravi point-blank asked as to who Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was that she had to be informed about the Prime Minister’s movement. He wanted to know as to why Chief Minister Channi did not respond to the PM and instead brief Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He said he wanted to know who Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was that she had to be briefed by the Punjab CM.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah said that his Ministry had sought a detailed report on the Prime Minister’s reported security breach in Punjab. He said such laxity in following the PM’s security protocol was unacceptable. He also demanded that accountability in the matter be fixed.

Further, Chief Minister Channi has also said that there had been no threat to the Prime Minister’s security during his January 5 visit to Punjab. With the war of words between the Congress and BJP over the PM’s security showing no signs of abating it is expected to further intensify in the days to come in the run up to the ensuing assembly polls.