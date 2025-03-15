BJP slams Karnataka govt over 4 pc quota for Muslim contractors

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress government in Karnataka over its decision to grant 4 per cent reservation for Muslim contractors in government projects, the BJP on Saturday asserted that it is completely against religion-based reservation and will continue to oppose this.

Reacting sharply to the Karnataka government’s decision, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad while addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters here said, “People who talk about the Constitution must understand that reservations are granted based on social and educational backwardness. Religious-based reservations are not permissible under the Indian Constitution.”

Prasad alleged that the BJP would like to emphasise that the 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in Karnataka was extended with the full approval of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah (Karnataka Chief Minister) lacks the courage and political capital to announce it on his own,” the senior BJP leader said.

He further accused Rahul Gandhi of fueling vote bank politics, saying that “Rahul Gandhi thinks he can lead with this competitive politics of votebank. The new standards the Congress is setting in appeasement and votebank politics are harmful to the nation.”

Hitting out the grand old party, Prasad said the Congress is “not learning its lesson” despite losing multiple elections.

Speaking on the matter, Prasad said, “This issue is of Karnataka, but it has nationwide implications. This also signals the mentality of Congress and Rahul Gandhi. The Karnataka Government in the budget has publicly announced a 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in government contracts.”

He further questioned the expansion of reservation policies beyond employment, saying, “Till now, we used to think only about jobs, but now reservation is being done even in government contracts. And in that too, 4 per cent has been reserved for Muslims.”

“The BJP is against this, and we will keep opposing it…Religion-based reservation is not permissible under the Indian Constitution…Reservation on government contracts is completely unconstitutional…It can be allowed on the basis of social backwardness…but it is not permissible (to provide) directly to a religious community,” the former Union Minister added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday clarified that the state government’s decision to provide a four per cent reservation in government contracts is not exclusive to Muslims but extends to all minority communities and backward classes.

“Four per cent reservation is not just for Muslims but all minority communities and backward classes,” he told a news agency.

The Karnataka Cabinet approved an amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act that aims to provide a four per cent reservation in tenders to Muslim contractors.

The decision was taken on Friday in a meeting held at the Cabinet Hall of the Vidhan Sabha, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The official sources added that the amendment will be done after the KTPP act is tabled in the ongoing assembly session.

The Cabinet has approved the presentation of the obedience in the same session, likely on Monday.