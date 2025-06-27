BJP slams Himachal govt’s excise policy, àlleging heavy losses to state corporations .

Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has accused the Himachal Pradesh government of pushing state-run corporations into severe financial losses due to its rigid excise policy.

Thakur said here Friday that the state’s public welfare corporations are being forced to operate liquor vends that remained unsold during the auction process, leading to mounting debt and disruption of core functions.

He claimed that corporations like the Shimla Municipal Corporation and HIMFED have collectively incurred losses of around Rs10 crore within just 65 days. “They now face outstanding licence fee dues of nearly Rs 9.99 crore for the months of May and June. The Excise Department has reportedly initiated recovery proceedings and issued notices, threatening to impose interest penalties if dues are not cleared in time,” he said.

He cautioned that this would further damage the corporations’ functionality and hamper public service delivery. “These corporations, which were never meant to engage in liquor sales, had initially opposed the move. However, their objections were overruled, and they were compelled to operate the liquor outlets,” he alleged, adding that urban local bodies like Municipal Corporations and rural entities like HPMC, HIMFED, and the Forest Corporation are now burdened with liquor sales instead of focusing on their core responsibilities.

He further alleged that the state Industries Corporation, originally tasked with manufacturing furniture and textiles, has also been diverted into alcohol distribution.

Thakur criticized the government for opening new liquor shops in rural areas, despite strong public opposition. “Instead of relocating these outlets, the government is filing cases against protestors,” he added.

Raising concerns over illegal liquor operations, Thakur accused the government of protecting those involved in illicit trade.

“Illegal liquor factories have surfaced in areas like Parwanoo and Kala Amb. Though raids were conducted under public pressure, no strict action was taken due to political protection,” he alleged, demanding asset seizures and heavy fines against offenders.

Thakur also dismissed the government’s claims of rising excise revenue as baseless. “Despite repeated claims of 40% annual growth, this year’s target has been set at only Rs 2,800 crore instead of Rs 4,000 crore,” he said.

In comparison, the final year of the BJP government recorded a 22% increase in excise revenue.

He urged the government to protect state corporations instead of shielding the liquor mafia and demanded a re-evaluation of the excise policy to prevent further economic damage.