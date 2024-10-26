BJP slams Cong Govt in Himachal for flip-flop policies

The BJP has accused the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of flip-flop policies.

Addressing media persons here on Saturday, Leader of Opposition and former CM Jai Ram Thakur said that the youth have lost patience in Sukh’s government and now there is no possibility of jobs in the state in the coming time.

“Strange state of affairs are going on in Himachal Pradesh, instead of system change, the work of system collapse is going on, which has happened for the first time in the history of Himachal and is unfortunate,” he said, claiming that a recent notification that was issued by the state government regarding abolishment of vacant posts and was later withdrawn following flak from all corners.

Thakur said that a flip-flop government is running in Himachal Pradesh that was making hasty decisions and later making amends in the notifications that are issued following criticism.

Taking a dig at the incumbent state government, he alleged that there is a constant effort to fix the notifications of the decisions that have been taken without proper planning.

He also accused the Congress government of not fulfilling pre-poll guarantees.

“The party had been propagating false guarantees, their leaders had said that 5 lakh jobs will be created in Himachal Pradesh, one lakh jobs in 1 year and 65000 vacant posts will be filled. However, even on the completion of two years tenure, this government has not even given a single job to the youth,” he charged.

“This government is a government with zero performance. The work is going on contrary to the pre-poll promises made by the Congress government,” he alleged.

“There seems to be a state of confusion in the administrative level that is why clarification has to be given again and again. The notification regarding job termination will have a huge impact in Himachal Pradesh, according to this, 1.50 lakh jobs have been done away with,” he claimed.

The youth have lost patience in this ‘Sukh ki sarkar’ and now the possibility of jobs seems to be bleak, he claimed.

“This government has become a government of notifications. Toilet tax has not been withdrawn yet but several notifications have been issued for it, there are several notifications for Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) luggage tax as well,” he swaid taking a dig at the functioning of the state government.