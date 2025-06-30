BJP sees in RJD-Congress’ opposition to Waqf Amendment Act conspiracy to bring Sharia

The BJP on Monday launched a blistering attack on the Opposition INDIA bloc over its fresh opposition to the Waqf Amendment Act, alleging that the Opposition alliance wants to convert “Samajwad’ into ‘Namazwad’.

Referring to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s recent comments on the Waqf Amendment Act, party’s national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, while addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, hit out at the RJD and Congress, calling both the parties as “Namazwadi” parties.

The BJP MP’s sharp comments came in the backdrop of Tejashwi Yadav’s claims of “throwing Waqf Act into the dustbin” if the Mahagathbandhan comes to power in Bihar after the assembly elections to be held later this year.

Addressing a rally in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on Sunday, Yadav had said that the NDA government is on its way out and once the RJD-Congress combine comes to power in the state, the Waqf Act brought by the Modi government will be thrown into the dustbin.

Reacting to Tejashwi Yadav’s remarks, Dr. Trivedi said, “These socialists don’t even care about minorities. By bowing down before the Mullahs and Maulavis, they want to convert ‘Samajwad’ into ‘Namazwad’… ‘Pakke Namazwadi hai, RJD ho ya Congress. I want to say to the people of Bihar that there are two options.”

The BJP MP asserted that the present government won’t allow a repeat of the Emergency era and will ensure that the nation is governed by laws as enshrined in the Constitution.

He asked whether the INDIA bloc wants to implement “Sharia Law” in Bihar before answering himself that they will try to implement the “Sharia Law” in the state once they come to power. “I want to ask the INDI alliance, are you thinking of implementing Sharia law in Bihar, which is bigger than Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey and ISIS?. The INDI alliance, which will try to implement Sharia through the backdoor if it comes to power, and on the other side, our government, which will remain committed to protecting Baba Saheb’s constitution”, the BJP MP said.

“Whatever the INDIA alliance is dreaming of, we will never let those dreams come true. The nation will be governed by Babasaheb’s Constitution, not by the Sharia,” Dr. Trivedi said.

The BJP MP pointed out that there is no mention of the word “Waqf” in “Quran”. He said the Opposition wants to make “fun” of the constitution written by Dr BR Ambedkar and want to convert it into a “maulvi script”. “There is no word called Waqf in the Quran. This is the creation of Mullah, Maulavi. In the Quran, it is said that you should spend as much as you can. Do not hold. They want to make fun of Baba Saheb’s constitution and convert it into a Maulvi script,” he said.

Reiterating his claim that the INDIA bloc will implement the “Sharia Law” in Bihar once they come to power, Dr. Trivedi recalled the Shah Bano case, recounting how Congress, which is leading the INDI bloc, “overruled” Supreme Court’s judgement on and put “Sharia above the Constitution”.

“Today, parties like the RJD and the Samajwadi Party are in favour of ‘Namazvad’. If their government comes, which is not going to happen, they will throw Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s constitution in the dustbin and implement Sharia law. 400 seats have been crossed only once in India’s history, that in 1985.

Accusing the former Bihar deputy chief minister of minority appeasement, Trivedi said the Gandhi Maidan saw a large-scale movement in the 1970s to overthrow the Emergency-era dictators, but it was unfortunate that the RJD and Congress were conspiring against the Constitution at the same historic venue. “Whatever Tejashwi and other leaders said for wooing the minorities is a brazen insult and ignorance of the Constitution. This goes to show their deep-rooted mindset to usurp the Constitutional powers for their political gains,” he said.

The BJP MP also hit out at the RJD and SP for calling themselves champions of socialism, saying ‘samajvaad’ calls for equitable distribution of wealth and resources, but they want the ownership of 49 lakh acres of land to remain with the Waqf Board.

“This goes against the basic principles and tenets of socialism,” he added.