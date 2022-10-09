BJP says will contest from all 40 assembly seats in Mizoram next year

The Bharatiya Janata Party will contest from all 40 assembly seats in Mizoram in the next assembly election, its state unit chief Vanlalhmuaka has said.

“BJP will contest from all 40 assembly seats in 2023 elections,” Vanlalhmuaka said in Aizawl. The land-locked Mizoram in the North-East has 40 assembly constituencies spread across 11 districts, of which 39 are reserved for scheduled tribes and one for the general category.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has been a part of the North-East Regional Political Front, which supports the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). However, at least 16 leaders from the MNF joined the BJP recently, giving it a shock.

The MNF has previously formed the government in Mizoram twice – in 1986 and 1998. However, it lost the 2008 elections winning only three seats.

In the assembly election in 2018, MNF registered its victory in 26 assembly seats of the state, while Congress could win only five seats. This was the first time BJP won an assembly seat in Mizoram.