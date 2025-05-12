BJP says Operation Sindoor a roaring success

Two days after India and Pakistan agreed for a ceasefire, the BJP on Monday said Operation Sindoor, conducted to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, has proved to be a roaring success in tackling terrorists and their backers.

“All aims were achieved by our armed forces in Operation Sindoor. Over a 100 terrorists were killed, including (an) IC 814 (Indian Airlines flight hijacked in December 1999) hijacker,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said while addressing a press conference here.

He also said that Pakistan did not have any idea when the Indian armed forces would strike them to “avenge” the killing of innocent tourists, killed on April 22 by Pakistan backed terrorists.

Reiterating India’s view point on the targeted attacks on terror facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir, the BJP spokesperson said the military operation was clear and aimed at eliminating terrorist hideouts.

“… We were successful. For the first time, the whole world saw that every inch of Pakistan is within India’s reach. No corner of Pakistan is out of India’s reach. And think about it, Pakistan’s air defence system failed,” he said.

Patra said that over 100 terrorists were killed and 11 military air bases of Pakistan were destroyed in the precise attacks by the Indian armed forces during the operation.

“Fifty PAF (Pakistan Air Force) personnel have also been killed, and it (Pakistan) has lost respect,” Patra added.

“It was controlled, measured, precise, and non-escalatory. We targeted terrorists, and Pakistan targeted civilians,” the BJP leader said.

To a query on the US brokering the ceasefire, he said Pakistan called for halting the strikes.

“The Indian DGMO received a call from his Pakistani counterpart and said there should be some kind of stoppage in such a situation,” Patra added.

The BJP spokesperson said it was an “understanding” reached between the two countries as India “was not in favour of escalation.”

India has reiterated its stance against terrorism and announced that any terror attack will be considered an act of war.

Patra said it was a combination of both military and non-military actions against Pakistan for indulging terror attacks activities against India.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India weakened Pakistan. Operation Sindoor has both a military and a non-military aspect… As you all know, nearly 90 percent of Pakistan’s water supply is dependent on (India). About 80 percent of their agricultural water relies on it. If this water is cut off, Pakistan’s GDP will drop by a quarter. If Pakistan is deprived of this water, its conditions will worsen, and its agriculture will suffer,” he argued.

Earlier on Sunday, India released a list of terrorists killed and Pakistani air bases attacked during the strike.

Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt General Rajiv Ghai, during a press meet, announced the names of high-value targets attacked by the Indian forces.

Tension between the two nations rose after Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 22 innocent tourists on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

PM Modi had to cut short his foreign trip following the attack, and after two weeks, India responded to the terror attack by striking as many as nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and PoK.

It also put the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan in abeyance.