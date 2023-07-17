BJP, RLP walkout in Rajasthan over law & order in state

Demanding Rajasthan Home Minister’s reply on state’s deteriorating law and order situation, rising incidents of rapes in Jodhpur and Karauli, and day-light murder of gangster Kuldeep Jagheena in running roadways bus recently, Opposition legislators of BJP and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) on Monday staged a stormy walkout during Zero Hour.

Speaker Dr C P Joshi rejected the Adjournment Motions of Opposition members on the law and order situation but allowed the members to just read out the matter for information.

Rajendra Rathore, leader of the Opposition, strongly raised all the issues related to the poor law and order including the brutal incidents of rape of girls and minors, broken confessions of the police and gang war in police custody and sought answers from the government.

“What can be more unfortunate than today is that there is neither law nor law enforcement system in the state. Instead of IPC, GPC i.e. Gehlot Panel Code is applicable in the state where Nirbhaya case takes shape every week,” Rathore alleged.

Rathore categorically said, “Look at the courage of gangsters in the state, threats are given to me and Ratangarh MLA Abhinesh Maharishi. There is an attempt to extort money from Ladnun MLA Mukesh Bhakar whereas extortion is collected from Mundawar MLA. But, the chief minister of the state is doing video contests of his flop schemes.”

He said he was showing the face of the government to the people of Rajasthan. “If the government is clean, then the government should answer in the House on the incidents of Dausa including Jodhpur gangrape, Bharatpur gang war, murder of a Dalit girl in Hindaun,” he demanded.

RLP’s three MLAs Narayan Beniwal, Indira Bawari, and Pukhraj Garg demanded the death penalty for the accused involved in the gangrape incident in Jodhpur where a seven year old girl was raped by a school employee (chowkidar) and three young boys raped the girl in the Jodhpur University’s old campus recently. These three legislators are also holding placards depicting Jodhpur’s seven-year-old girl rape.

As the speaker did not allow them to speak further and asked them to settle down on their seats, the Opposition members of both parties walked out.

During a debate on a bill on Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Social Sciences, the speaker had to adjourn the House for 15 minutes when an Independent MLA and CM’s Advisor Sanyam Lodha intervened commenting that the alleged three rapists in Jodhpur University Campus two days ago were linked with the frontal organisations of the BJP. The LoO and his other members strongly objected and they indulged in allegations and counter-allegations. Amidst pandemonium, the Speaker adjourned the House.

BJP members also walked out of the House when the Speaker did not allow a supplementary question of LoO related to the Food and Civil Supply Department during Question Hour.