Follow Us:
  1. Home » India » BJP replaces Chamba candidate, gives ticket to wife of sitting MLA

BJP replaces Chamba candidate, gives ticket to wife of sitting MLA

The saffron party continues to face disenchantment as the party has changed seats of two of its ministers Rakesh Pathania and Suresh Bhardwaj. 

Statesman News Service | Shimla | October 20, 2022 11:48 pm

BJP replaces Chamba candidate, gives ticket to wife of sitting MLA

Faced with dissidence, BJP on Thursday was forced to change the candidate for the Chamba Assembly constituency a day after the first list was announced.

Earlier, the party had announced the name of Indra Kapoor, however following rebellion from the sitting MLA Pawan Nayyar and his supporters, the ticket has been given to his wife Neelam Nayyar.

BJP in the first list replaced 11 sitting MLAs that included Pawan Nayyar.

The saffron party continues to face disenchantment as the party has changed seats of two of its ministers Rakesh Pathania and Suresh Bhardwaj.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

We could differ politically, but share same thoughts for sports: Sharad Pawar shares space with rivals ahead of MCA polls
Himachal Pradesh: Candidates hailing from political families, dominates the first list of Congress
Baghel appeals to people to vote for Congress in Himachal, attacks BJP over inflation