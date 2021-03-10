The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a list of ‘Star Campaigners’ for West Bengal and Assam Assembly polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the party’s campaign in both the states.

Actor Mithun Chakraborty, who joined the BJP at the Prime Minister’s rally on Sunday, has been made one of the star campaigners of the party in West Bengal.

On March 9, in a letter to the Election Commission, BJP National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha member Arun Singh submitted the list of 40 star campaigners to the poll body.

“List of leaders of the BJP who would be participating in election campaigning pertaining to the Assembly elections in the state of West Bengal (Phase-I),” Singh wrote.

Similarly, Singh also submitted a list of star campaigners for Assam Assembly polls.

Apart from Modi and Chakravorty, BJP’s list of star campaigners for West Bengal includes party chief J.P. Nadda, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arjun Munda, Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani and Babul Supriyo.

These apart, chief ministers Yogi Adityanath and Shivraj Singh Chouhan would also seek votes for BJP candidates in West Bengal. Others names include Manoj Tiwari, Locket Chatterjee, Roopa Ganguly, Shanawaz Hussain. Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dilip Ghosh, Suvendu Adhikari, Rajib Banerjee, Arvind Menon, Amit Malviya.

Actress Payal Sarkar and Srabanti Chatterjee, who recently joined the BJP, have also been made star campaigners of the party in West Bengal.

In a separate list of start campaigners for Assam, the BJP named Modi, Nadda, Shah, Gadkari, B.L. Santosh, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma, state President Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Narednra Singh Tomar, Jitendra Singh, Irani, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur chief ministers Prema Khandu and N. Biren Singh, Yogi Adityanath and Chouhan.

Names of local leaders are also included in the list of star campaigners in Assam along with Poonam Mahajan, Tiwari and Ravi Kishan.