BJP recalls leaders from Gujarat, Himachal for MCD polls

As the Delhi Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party started preparing for the municipal elections, the saffron party has called back the team of different leaders, who had gone several weeks ago for the preparations for its Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

Now, everyone in the party has started preparing for a rally of the party’s national president at Ramlila Maidan.

It may be noted here that the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are to be held in the month of December. In view of this, a team of about two dozen leaders of the Delhi Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party were sent to Himachal Pradesh.

In the meantime, the process of delimitation of wards has been carried out by the Delhi State Election Commission. After this, the entire team that had gone to Himachal Pradesh returned to Delhi.

A round of discussion has started among the party workers that now the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) elections can be held in the month of December. The state leadership has also started preparations seriously.

In fact, in the rally to be held on October 16 at Ramlila Maidan, BJP National President JP Nadda will address the booth heads. Delhi Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party has organised such programs twice before. Therefore, a section of the party believes that the municipal elections are fixed in the month of December.

Even before the assembly elections of the year 2020, such a rally was organised at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium located near ITO. In that programme too, only booth chiefs were officially invited. The then national and state leadership had made positive claims.

Prior to that, similar programmes were organised in the name of Panna Pramukhs at Ramlila Maidan. However, even in this case, many leaders of the Delhi BJP do not get tired of making many types of claims about themselves. However, in both such programs, one of the ‘biggest’ leaders of the party has been involved.