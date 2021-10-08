BJP president Nadda on two-day Manipur visit

To take a stock of party poll preparedness, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Manipur from Saturday.

It has been learnt that during his visit, Nadda would be holding a series of meetings to take a stock of the situation on the ground.

The assembly elections in Manipur are scheduled to be held in February-March next year.

BJP’s national media head Anil Baluni said: “The BJP chief will be on a two-day visit to Manipur starting Saturday (October 9, 2021). During his visit, he will take part in various important programmes and will guide the BJP state unit leaders and karyakartas (workers) on various issues.”

Ahead of Nadda’s visit, state in-charge and party national spokesperson Sambit Patra has already reached the northeastern state to review the preparation before Nadda’s visit.

In a social media post, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said: “Met @sambitswaraj ji, Prabhari BJP Manipur today and discussed about the preparation for @JPNadda Ji’s visit to Manipur on 9th and 10th October.”

A senior party functionary said: “During his two days visit, Nadda will take part in various party programmes and guide party workers. He will interact with state leaders in different groups and collect feedback from them.”

On October 9 after reaching Imphal, Nadda will first have lunch at the residence of booth president at Utlou and later he will address a public gathering there.

In the evening, Nadda will meet the BJP Manipur core committee. After the core committee meeting, Nadda will meet BJP MPs and MLAs from the state.

On Sunday, Nadda will visit the Imphal residence of the King of Manipur, Rajya Sabha MP and the BJP leader Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba.

Nadda will also inaugurate the newly constructed state BJP office in Imphal.

He will also interact with prominent personalities and dignitaries from the state who have excelled in the field of education, sports, science and technology and entrepreneurship at the City convention centre in the state capital.