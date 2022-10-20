BJP OBC functionary Prabhu Lal Prajapat ‘commits suicide’ in Udaipur

Prabhu Lal Prajapat, district president of BJP OBC Morcha, was, on Thursday, allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Bhupalpura area in Udaipur city.

“The body of Prabhulal was lying on a bed as members of his family removed him from the hanging noose in the early hours of Thursday,” the Station House Officer of Bhupalpura police station Hanuvant Singh Sodha told SNS when contacted.

The body was handed over to the victim’s wife after postmortem. The exact reason of his death is yet to be ascertained. However, prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide.

Meanwhile in Jaipur, BJP Media Coordinator Pankaj Joshi confirmed that Prabhulal was very busy in the party’s OBC Morcha activities as its district chief. The victim was doing a private ‘business committee’ among 1,500 people and was probably burdened with loans, Joshi hinted.