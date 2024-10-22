BJP-NDA agenda to serve people, INDIA bloc’s is fight for seats: Saffron party

Ahead of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ‘s crucial meeting on Tuesday which is likely to finalise the seat sharing deal between the allies, BJP leader Nalin Kohli Tuesday castigated the Opposition alliance, saying that they have an opportunistic political understanding that they will now oppose the saffron party and therefore, they can fight for power and seats.

BJP leader Kohli said, “As far as the Congress and its so-called alliance partners are concerned, one has noticed a consistent trend not just in Maharashtra and Jharkhand presently, but in the Lok Sabha elections earlier as well. This is not an alliance born organically with any kind of commonality of agenda. It’s an opportunistic political understanding that we will now oppose the BJP and we can therefore fight for power and seats…”

He said ”this is completely different to the model of BJP-NDA, where there is an agenda of serving people, an agenda of positivity in terms of governance and there is no war of words…”

On seat-sharing tussles of INDIA Alliance in Jharkhand and MVA in Maharashtra, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the Congress has no DNA or mindset to walk ahead together with all allies.

“Be it Jharkhand or Maharashtra, there is more of ‘siyasi khurpench’ than ‘seats ka pench’. Be it Aghadi or alliance, their ‘khaandani khiladi’ have the same aspiration – to come into power. Today, whichever alliance will be led by Congress party will have ‘pench’ as well as ‘khurpench’ because Congress has no DNA or mindset to walk ahead together with all allies.”

He further said the Congress thinks that small parties and regional parties have no importance, adding that ”They should learn from the BJP and Narendra Modi…”.

On posters of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his statement, ‘Batenge toh Katenge’, Naqvi said, “…When India attained Independence, partition occurred. After that, people saw the horrors of partition. This (‘Batenge toh Katenge’) is the conclusion and basic sense behind the sense that this does not get repeated.

A BJP member, Vishwabnadhu Rai has put up posters in various parts of Mumbai with UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s pictures and slogan “Batenge to Katenge.”

The MVA allies are scheduled to meet today to finalise the seat-sharing deal for the Maharashtra assembly elections after multiple days of bargaining between the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) over seat sharing. Those expected to be present at the meeting are Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Ramesh Chennithala, and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) supremo Sharad Pawar. Prior to this meeting, veteran Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat met Pawar Sr at his residence this morning.