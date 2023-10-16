A day after accusing Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra of allegedly taking “cash and gifts” from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to “ask questions in Parliament,” BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday wrote a letter to Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of State (MoS) IT Rajeev Chandrashekhar, demanding an inquiry committee against her.

The BJP MP alleged that Moitra took bribes to ask questions on the Adani Group in the Parliament.

Dubey, through his letter, claimed that a lawyer had provided him proof of alleged bribe exchanges between the TMC MP and businessman Darshan Hiranandani of the Hiranandani Group.

Advertisement

Dubey wrote that these allegations must be looked into with the utmost seriousness and an investigation must be initiated to ascertain the IP address of all login credentials of Mahua Moitra’s Lok Sabha account and to determine whether there are any instances in which her Lok Sabha account was accessed at a location where she was not present.

Reacting to Dubey’s letter to Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, TMC MP Mahua Moitra asked the IT Minister to release location and login details of all MPs as the parliamentary work is handled by large teams consisting of assistants.

“All parliamentary work of MPs is done by PAs, assistants, interns, and large teams. Respected Ashwini Vaishnaw please release details of the location and login details of ALL MPs with CDRs. Please release info on training given to staff to login,” Moitra posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Adani Group has reacted to the alleged “cash for question” in the Parliament about the Group raised by a BJP parliamentarian against TMC MP Mahua Moitra, saying this development corroborates the conglomerate’s recent statement where it said that “some groups and individuals have been working overtime to harm our name, goodwill and market standing.”

In its statement the Adani Group said these charges reveal an arrangement to hurt the Group’s reputation.

“This development corroborates our statement of 9 Oct 2023 that some groups and individuals have been working overtime to harm our name, goodwill and market standing. In this particular case, the lawyer’s complaint reveals that this arrangement to besmirch the reputation and interests of the Adani Group and our Chairman Mr. Gautam Adani has been in place since 2018,” an Adani Group spokesperson said Monday.

Meanwhile, the Hiranandani Group criticised the allegations made by the BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, saying they have “no merit”.

“We have always been in the business of business and not in the business of politics. Our group has always worked with the government in the interest of the nation and will continue doing so,” said a spokesperson of the Hiranandani Group.