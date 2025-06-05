BJP MP Tejasvi Surya mocks Bhutto-led delegation, calls it ‘devil preaching peace’

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who is in the US and part of the multi-party delegation led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, mocked the Bilawal Bhutto-led UN delegation, calling it ”a devil preaching peace”.

At a media interaction at the National Press Club in Washington DC, Surya was asked about India not providing evidence of Pakistan’s involvement in the Pahalgam Terror attack & success of Operation Sindoor.

Sharing on his X handle, he said,” Such claims by Pakistan are not unprecedented. Their history of sponsoring cross-border terrorism is well documented — from the 1947 invasion of Kashmir by Pakistani soldiers disguised as raiders, to the 1999 Kargil conflict, and major attacks like 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot.”

Surya said ”Bilawal Bhutto calling his delegation a peace delegation is ironic – it’s like the Devil quoting from the scriptures. A country that is surviving on cheap imports and creating fake heroes, Pakistan doesn’t know what true leaders look like. It is hard for them to digest high-quality military hardware as well as strong democratic leadership on the other side of the border in India.”

The Bengaluru South MP said Operation Sindoor marked India’s precise response to Pakistan-backed terrorism, where India struck the bases of internationally recognised terror groups. ”The fact that Pakistan’s DGMO reached out to India following the operation speaks volumes. It reflects an acknowledgment of both the operation’s success and the legitimacy of India’s concerns.”

A parliamentary delegation from Pakistan, led by PPP Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, arrived in Washington, DC on Wednesday.

For its last leg of a multi-nation visit, the all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor arrived in Washington, DC yesterday. It also included Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayogi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi and Bhubaneswar Kalita ( BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena), former Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora.

The all-party delegation arrived in the US after concluding their visit to Brazil. The delegation aims to brief key stakeholders in the US on Operation Sindoor, India’s diplomatic initiative launched to counter terrorism and disinformation following the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.