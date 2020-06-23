BJP MP from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya, on Tuesday, fainted during an event organised on the death anniversary of the party founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee at the BJP office.

She was immediately rushed to the hospital.

At the event, many other BJP leaders were present including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The cause for the sudden decline in health was being ascertained, said party officials. She had recently been hospitalised in Delhi for many days for some trouble in her eyes.

Sadhvi Pragya had reached the BJP office this morning to join the event.

She looked cheerful as the event began. Suddenly, some colleagues saw her falling unconscious. She was brought out of the event venue and offered water. She was partly conscious on the way to hospital, party sources said.