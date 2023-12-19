BJP mocks INDIA: ‘Hope Oppn will not unite to divide the country’

The BJP on Tuesday took a dig at the India alliance meeting, saying it hoped that this time the Opposition parties will not unite with the purpose to divide the country.

“Members of INDIA met last time in Mumbai and discussed only how to belittle ‘Sanatan’ . I hope this time they will not do this. There are so many differences within INDIA and it appears difficult that they will come on the same page to function as a unit,” BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla told reporters here.

INDIA — Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ is a group of opposition parties, including the Congress, met in the capital today. At the meeting, opposition leaders discussed seat sharing arrangement and joint rallies.

Reacting to the latest comment on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar he said, “He is at a respectable position and commenting on him was bad in taste and not appreciated. I hope the politicians react with responsibility”.

Earlier in the day, Dhankhar took strong exception to TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicking the Rajya Sabha chairman during opposition MPs’ protest against their suspension from Parliament and called the act an insult to his ‘’background as a farmer’’, his position as a Jat’’ and Chairman of the Upper House.

Poonawalla said, “The formation of INDIA is the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s powerful regime. The hardcore rivals have joined hands to counter him. In West Bengal, Trinamool Congress’s differences with Left parties and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s viewpoint and comments on Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee is very well known. So there is not much to be seen in this unity. If they could remain united to function then that is good”.

Further, sharing details from the International Monetary Fund(IMF) report, he said, “India has witnessed remarkable economic growth in the past nine years. This is PM Modi ‘s guarantee and vision and mission of a corruption-free government. And now that has been noticed even by the world.’’

He said, “India is the fastest growing economy now. This has become possible because of no commission, no corruption and no division. The fragile 5 per cent growth of the previous government has changed to a robust economy”.

The thumping victory in the recent state elections is an endorsement of people towards the BJP, he stated.

The IMF called India a star performer and mentioned in its report that India contributed 16 per cent towards the total growth of the world.

The BJP spokesperson said the inflation is constantly going moderate and that is also an achievement for the government. The previous government was run by an economist, but the economy was not so robust, he added.

And all this has been achieved despite the challenges like Covid, Ukraine Russia crisis. The financial sector remains stable and NPAs are lowest, he said.