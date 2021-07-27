The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Janata Dal (United) in Bihar have had political differences on the contentious population control law. BJP MLC Sanjay Paswan on Tuesday said the population control law is the need of the hour and should be implemented in the state.

Citing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s implementation of the liquor ban in Bihar, Paswan said the population control law should also be implemented in the same way.

“Chief Minister Nitish Kumar imposed a liquor ban in Bihar and it has been highly successful. The growing population in Bihar and across the country is a major problem. We need to take some preventive measures now,” the BJP MLC added.

“Our Chief Minister has done good work that other states failed to do. Moreover, Nitish Kumar also believes that population should be curbed through awareness in the country,” Paswan said.

“The population control law can also help to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and other diseases. It is highly beneficial for every countryman,” he said.

The JDU on the other hand has already clarified that the population control law would not help Bihar until women in the state were educated. Nitish Kumar also said the population of a state like Bihar can be controlled only through education and awareness.

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh implemented a population control law a few weeks ago.