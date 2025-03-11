BJP MLA Pravesh Verma, Kadian take oath as members of NDMC

Delhi Minister and MLA from New Delhi Pravesh Verma, Delhi Cantt MLA Virender Kadian, and Ravi Arora, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs took oath as members of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday.

The oath was administered by New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj.

Following the oath, a council meeting was held where several agenda and proposals were approved.

The agenda includes framing, amending recruitment regulations for the post of vaccinator cadre, Public relation cadre and veterinary, livestock inspector.

After taking oath, Verma posted on X, “Taking oath as NDMC Council Member today is a moment of responsibility. Under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, we will carry forward the resolve to make New Delhi clean, beautiful and developed. Their guidance constantly inspires us.”

After taking oath, he chaired the first meeting of the NDMC Council, in which important topics like New Delhi’s infrastructure, water supply, sanitation, renewable energy, waterlogging and security were discussed. A pledge was taken to take concrete steps to make the city smart, safe and modern.