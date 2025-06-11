BJP ministers highlight govt’s 11-year achievements at ‘media milan’

The BJP on Wednesday organised a ‘media milan’ (interaction with media) programme to highlight the work of the Narendra Modi government in the past 11 years.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ashwini Vaishnaw, JP Nadda, and Nitin Gadkari, along with other party leaders, attended the function organised at Bharat Mandapam here.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented a detailed report of the works done by the BJP-led NDA government since May 2014, when Narendra Modi took over as the Prime Minister.

He spoke about almost all the schemes and policies introduced or implemented by the central government in the past 11 years.

“The government has been working tirelessly to take its development agenda forward and improve the lives of every citizen,” he said after an hour-long presentation attended by journalists from various organisations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and others engaged with media persons, shared lunch, and discussed issues “off the record”.

The government completed 11 years in office on Monday since assuming power at the Centre in 2014. PM Modi took oath for his third term on June 9, 2024.

“The work done by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi in the past 11 years was extraordinary and should be written in golden letters,” Nadda said at a press conference earlier this week.

“Eleven years ago, our political culture was marked by appeasement and dividing society into fragments to save one’s ‘chair’. However, after Modiji came to power, a new culture emerged—one based on the politics of performance, responsive and responsible governance, accountability, and a report card-based approach. A ‘new normal and a ‘new order’ have been established. It is an effective government, one that takes strong decisions… It has proven to be both transparent and futuristic,” he said.