The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election has given up a fractured mandate with no party able to gather the winning figure.

The council elections, which is considered to be the semi-final of the legislative polls, have shown a positive sign for the BJP as the party managed to bag 9 seats as compared to one seat in 2015 polls.

In the 46-member council, 40 are elected members while 6 are nominated. The elections were held on December 7 and 10.

BJP has campaigned hard for the elections as Himanta Biswa Sarma had led massive rallies across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), which has ruled BTC for close to 17 years, failed to touch the majority mark of 21 seats.

BPF has won three seats less as compared to its 2015 tally.