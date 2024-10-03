BJP links Congress with the seizure of narcotics worth Rs 5,600 crore; Congress rebuts

The ruling BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of having connections with a major drug syndicate after the seizure of narcotics worth Rs 5,600 crore in the capital.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi highlighted a sharp contrast between the BJP and UPA governments in handling drug-related crimes.

“Yesterday in Delhi, drugs worth Rs 5,600 crore were seized. This quantity is important as during the UPA government (2006-2013), only drugs worth Rs 768 crore were seized across India,” Trivedi said, adding “The BJP government from 2014-2022 has seized drugs worth Rs 22,000 crore.”

He further alleged that Tushar Goyal, the main accused in connection with the seized drugs, held a leadership position in the Congress party’s Indian Youth Congress RTI Cell.

Trivedi questioned, “What relations does the Congress party have with him (Tushar Goyal)? Was this money being used in elections by the Congress party? Do some leaders of the Congress have any arrangements with the drug peddlers?”

He also singled out the Hooda family, saying, “Congress especially the Hooda family should reply, what is your connection with Tushar Goyal?”

In response to the BJP’s allegations, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit defended his party, confirming Goyal’s former association but pointed out about his expulsion two years ago.

“The accused used to be a member of the Indian Youth Congress but was expelled from the party two years ago. It is commendable that our party expelled a person who could have later got involved in criminal activities,” Dikshit stated.

He further criticised the BJP, saying, “The BJP never takes action against its leaders who are involved in anti-party activities. The BJP has no moral right to cast allegations on the other party.”