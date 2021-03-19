Facing a challenging situation, the BJP-led Uttarakhand government decided not to host any function to celebrate the completion of four years of its regime.The recent sudden change in the leadership of the Uttarakhand government, with Tirath Rawat replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat as Chief Minister, derailed all plans of the celebrations for this occasion. The BJP government completed four years in office in the hill state on Thursday.The new Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Tirath Singh Rawat, is more in news these days for his comments on women wearing “ripped jeans” and for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.

When Trivendra Rawat was in power he had chalked out elaborate plans to celebrate the four year of the BJP government by hosting programmes in every state assembly constituency. After Tirath Rawat took charge a sudden and surprising development took place.Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash issued a notification on 13 March, ordering cancellation of all the assembly constituency wise programmes to mark the four year completion of the BJP government in Uttarakhand. The withdrawal of programmes has provided opposition parties with a new issue and on Thursday the Aam Admi Party staged a protest march in Dehradun.Uttarakhand Congress president Pritam Singh says, “The public has lost their attachment with BJP due to their anti-people policies. There is anarchy and misery in the state. As a result, every Uttarakhand resident is ready to change the system.”

Seeking to beat the Congress, the BJP government had decided to make Gairsain the summer capital of the hill state. The projects of the central government like the all-weather road connecting the Char Dhams and Rishikesh-Karanprayag rail line project provided the BJP an edge over other political parties. But, suddenly there was a change in guard and now the BJP is struggling to provide clarification on the works done by Trivendra Rawat and actual reasons for his removal.

The people were expecting a big administrative change in the Uttarakhand government. By retaining old ministers and providing them old portfolios, Tirath Rawat has so far failed to provide any clarity on, “How is his governance different from Trivendra Singh Rawat government?” It is early to predict anything, but the new Uttarakhand CM does not seem to have started his leadership innings on a high note.