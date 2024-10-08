BJP leads on 48 seats in Haryana; NC-Cong ahead in 46 in J&K

The BJP appeared set to retain power in Haryana as it led in 48 seats while the National Conference (NC)-Congress combine was ahead in 46 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir as the counting of votes in the Assembly elections progressed this afternoon.

The strength of the assemblies in both Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir is 90.

The BJP, which was way behind the Congress when the counting of votes began this morning, bounced back around 1030 hrs and surged ahead of the grand old party.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini were the leading campaigners for the saffron party in the elections. The Congress campaign in the state, on the other hand, was led by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda though party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi also campaigned vigorously.

According to the Election Commission of India website, in Haryana, the BJP and Congress have won three seats each. The saffron party was leading in 45 constituencies, Congress in 34, the INLD, and the BSP — one seat each while Independents were leading in three seats.

In Jammu and Kashmir, which saw Assembly elections after a gap of 10 years, the National Congress has won one seat (Rajouri) while PDP has secured the Pulwama constituency.

The BJP has won 10 seats and Congress has 8 seats in its kitty. Three Independents have won. The BJP is leading in 18, NC in 33, Congress in 4, PDP in 3, JPC, CPI(M), and the AAP, one each while independents in 4, according to the EC site.

The Congress which fought the elections under the leadership of its former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is leading in 37 seats.

Former Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has exuded confidence that the BJP would sweep the polls.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary in charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh in a post on X wrote, “Like the Lok Sabha elections, in Haryana, we are again witnessing slowing down of uploading up-to-date trends on the ECI website. Is the BJP trying to build pressure on the administration by sharing outdated and misleading trends @ECISVEEP?”

He also wrote to the Election Commission of India over the matter.

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls, the BJP won 40 seats, followed by Congress 31 and JJP 10.

Campaigning for the Haryana Assembly elections saw several public speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the first phase of voting was held on 18th September, the second phase on 25th September, and the third phase on 1st October. The turnout recorded in the first phase was 57.31 per cent, 61.38 per cent in second phase, and 65.48 per cent in the third phase.