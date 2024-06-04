BJP leads in 12, Congress 9, others in 3 seats in Rajasthan

Initial trends in 25 LS seats’ counting that began at 8 am, the BJP is leading in 12, Congress 9, and CPI-M, Bhartiya Adivasi Party and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLTP) on one seat each at 9:30 am.

The counting for the 25 LS seats began at 19 centres of 25 districts are: Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur-rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, Nagaur (all first phase), and Tonk-Sawaimadhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Banswara, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran (all IInd phase).

Poll futures of altogether 266 contestants including BJP, Congress (with alliance), BSP’s 25 each contestants, and Independents’ would be declared today.

A total electors turnout in 25 LS seats this time in two phases was 62.10, including 0.57 by postal ballot as against 66.34 percent in 2019 general election.