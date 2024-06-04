BJP leads in 10 of 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh

Going by the latest trends in the counting of votes for 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, the BJP’s performance in the elections has been exceptional. The party is leading in 10 of the 11 seats while archrival Congress is holding a narrow lead in the lone Korba constituency.

In Korba, Congress candidate Jyotsna Mahant is ahead with 240,492 votes while BJP’s Saroj Pandey follows closely with 235,394 votes giving his rival a slender lead of 5,098 votes. The atmosphere outside the IT College counting center remains calm, with empty chairs in the BJP’s pandal and deserted roads.

Congress candidate from Rajnandgaon, former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, is trailing behind BJP’s Santosh Pandey. The current data suggest that BJP’s Brijmohan Agarwal from Raipur, Vijay Baghel from Durg, Santosh Pandey from Rajnandgaon, and Radheshyam Rathia from Raigarh will secure victories.

In Raipur, the contest is one-sided with the BJP candidate Brijmohan Agarwal’s lead nearing 250,000 votes. On the other hand, Congress candidate Vikas Upadhyay received only about 200,000 votes so far.

Raigarh sees BJP candidate Radheshyam Rathia ahead with 522,699 votes, leaving Congress’ Dr. Maneka Devi Singh trailing with 389,680 votes, a lead of 133,019 votes for the BJP. Similarly, in Durg, BJP’s Vijay Baghel is leading by 182,933 votes.

BJP’s Chintamani Maharaj is leading in Surguja with 78,023 votes. In Mahasamund, BJP’s Roop Kumari Chaudhary leads with a margin of 42,984 votes over Congress’ Tamradhwaj Sahu. Bastar has BJP’s Mahesh Kashyap ahead by 29,722 votes over Congress’ Kawasi Lakhma.

Other notable leads include BJP’s Kamlesh Jangde in Janjgir-Champa with 42,812 votes, BJP’s Bhojraj Nag in Kanker with 23,736 votes over Congress candidate Biresh Thakur, and BJP’s Tokhan Sahu in Bilaspur, leading by 40,594 votes over Congress candidate Devendra Yadav.

As the counting continues, the BJP’s dominance in Chhattisgarh becomes more evident, marking a significant shift in the state’s Lok Sabha representation. If these trends hold, the BJP is poised to secure a substantial victory, reinforcing its political strength in the state.