BJP leaders have crossed limits of their arrogance: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has said that the arrogance of BJP leaders have crossed the limits and now they are not able to differentiate between morality and immorality in the name of power.

“BJP has no faith in democracy, constitution and democratic system. BJP discriminates against the society and spreads hatred. They have polluted the country’s democratic process by insulting the opposition. There is panic in the entire BJP due to the fear of defeat in the elections,” Yadav said in a statement.

He further said BJP workers and their leaders have forgotten the dignity of language. ” It is his nature to make false allegations against opposition parties and leaders. The aim of BJP is to confuse the public by diverting attention from rising inflation, unemployment and corruption. In the ten years of government, the BJP government did not do any work on the problems of the people,” he said.

SP president said ,” Today the situation is such that there is huge dissatisfaction among the people against BJP not only in Uttar Pradesh but in the entire country.

The general public is angry over the massive corruption committed by the BJP, rising inflation and unemployment reaching its peak,” he added.

He said that the public is ready to vote in favor of Samajwadi Party and INDI Alliance against BJP. BJP is losing in the Lok Sabha elections everywhere from Western UP to Eastern UP, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar.

“At various places across the country, organizations are taking vows and resolutions to defeat the BJP and remove it from power. The atmosphere in the country is against BJP and their leaders have come on the agenda of dividing the society and spreading hatred. BJP has nothing to tell the public. Now farmers, youth, businessmen, women, backwards, Dalits, tribals of the entire country are looking towards INDI Alliance and Samajwadi Party with hopeful eyes,” he claimed.