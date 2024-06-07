Logo

# India

BJP leaders hand over Varanasi LS poll victory certificate to PM

Statesman News Service | Varanasi | June 7, 2024 10:20 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, (photo ANI)

BJP leaders of Kashi on Friday handed over the Lok Sabha winning certificate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

After the counting of votes on June 4, Varanasi District Magistrate handed over the certificate to BJP leaders.

BJP Divisional President Dilip Patel along with public representatives and prominent officials of Kashi handed over the certificate of Prime Minister Modi at his residence.

BJP sources here said that PM Modi interacted with the people and gave blessings. He also had a detailed discussion with them on their upcoming plans and works.

PM Modi won the Varanasi seat by a margin of over 1.52 lakh votes. He defeated Ajay Rai of the Congress.

