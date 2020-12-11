West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) hits out at centre over the decision of probe into the attack of BJP chief JP Nadda.

The ruling party in West Bengal, TMC, accused BJP of making false claims and said one of his subordinates of triggering the violence.

“BJP leader Rakesh Singh was in a convoy in front of him. He has 59 criminal cases against him and he made provocative gestures at the crowd. An FIR (First Information Report) has been registered against him and seven people have been arrested over the incident,” Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee told the media.

“There was some trouble only for 10-15 minutes at Sirakol. There was no trouble at Diamond Harbour,” he said.

Earlier today, the Home Ministry has summoned West Bengal police chief and chief secretary on December 14 regarding the law and order situation in the state.

The Home Ministry has also sought a report from the Bengal government over the ‘sponsored violence’ after BJP chief’s Nadda’s convoy was attacked with bricks, stones and stick near Kolkata. In this attack some leaders were injured and cars were damaged and the BJP claimed that it was the work of supporters of Mamata Banerjee’s TMC government.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has submitted his report on the law and order situation in the state which was sought by Home Minister Amit Shah hours after the attack.

The incident took place when BJP chief Nadda was on his way to CM Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee parliamentary constituency Diamond Harbour. The convoy was attacked by a mob of alleged TMC supporters and other BJP leaders who were a part of the convoy, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy were hurt.

Home Minsister Amit Shah tweeted, “Bengal has descended into an era of tyranny, anarchy and darkness under the Trinamool rule. The manner in which political violence has been institutionalised and brought to the extreme in West Bengal under TMC rule is sad and worrying.”

He further added that the government was taking this incident ‘seriously’ and the that the government will have to ‘answer to the peace-loving people of the state for this sponsored violence.’