BJP leader Sita Soren survives attack in Dhanbad

Senior BJP leader and former MLA Sita Soren narrowly escaped an alleged assassination attempt at a hotel in Dhanbad’s Saraidhela area on Thursday night. The assailant, identified as her former personal assistant, Devashish Ghosh, was apprehended at the scene after reportedly brandishing a firearm at her.

According to police sources, Soren’s security personnel acted swiftly, preventing what could have been a fatal attack. Officers recovered two firearms from the suspect, who was immediately taken into custody.

Sita Soren, sister-in-law of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, had checked into the hotel after attending a wedding. Preliminary reports suggest that Ghosh was already present at the location. As Soren entered her room, he allegedly pulled out a pistol and aimed it at her before being overpowered by her security detail.

While the exact motive remains under investigation, early indications suggest a financial dispute linked to election campaign funds. “Initial findings indicate that Ghosh had disagreements with Soren over expenditures from the previous state elections. This may have been a factor in his actions,” said Naushad Alam, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Law & Order).

Police are probing whether Ghosh acted alone or was part of a larger conspiracy. CCTV footage from the hotel is being examined, and staff members are being questioned to piece together the sequence of events.

The incident has sparked political reactions, with Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari calling for a thorough investigation. “This is a serious matter, and we must ascertain the full context before drawing conclusions,” he remarked, suggesting that Soren’s political affiliations may have been a factor.

The BJP is expected to leverage the incident to highlight concerns over law and order in the state, particularly regarding the security of political figures. The state government, meanwhile, has assured a fair and transparent probe.

A significant political figure in Jharkhand, Sita Soren was once associated with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) before shifting allegiance to the BJP. She has served as an MLA twice and holds considerable influence in the Santhal Pargana region.

Her political career has been shaped by both personal and professional challenges. She is the widow of Durga Soren, the late son of JMM founder Shibu Soren. His mysterious death led to tensions within the party and her eventual departure from JMM.

Authorities have confirmed that Ghosh will remain in custody as the investigation progresses. His background is being scrutinized for any prior criminal involvement or external affiliations. While Soren remains unharmed, the attack has sent shockwaves through Jharkhand’s political circles, raising serious questions about the security of public figures in the state.

Opposition parties are likely to escalate demands for enhanced law enforcement measures in the coming days. With the investigation underway, further details are expected to emerge as authorities delve deeper into the case.