BJP leader PC George files bail application again

BJP leader and former MLA PC George, who has been remanded for 14 days in connection with the hate speech he made during a TV channel debate, on Tuesday filed a bail application again.

George has filed his bail application in the Erattupetta Magistrate Court. The court will consider it on Thursday. Earlier on Monday, the Eerattupetta Magistrate Court rejected his bail plea and ordered his remand until March 10.

PC George was admitted to the hospital after he experienced health problems after being remanded on Monday. He is currently under the observation of doctors in the Cardiology ICU of the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

The doctors have recommended 48-hour observation. George was taken to the Medical College after a change was found in his ECG. A final decision will be made on his transfer to prison after his health improves.

On Monday morning, George surrendered before the Magistrate Court, Erattupetta in Kottayam. Accompanied by a group of BJP workers and family members, George arrived at the court and surrendered before the Magistrate.

Though George had earlier informed the police that he would appear at the Eerattupetta Police Station for questioning, he instead opted to surrender directly in court.

George was accused of delivering a hate speech against a minority community during a TV channel discussion.

The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail petition filed by PC George, in the case registered by Erattupetta police based on a complaint lodged by Muhamed Shihab, a Muslim Youth League leader, for allegedly making comments to promote hatred against a minority community in a TV channel discussion.

He approached the High Court after the Kottayam District Sessions Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in the case registered by Erattupetta Police.