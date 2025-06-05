BJP leader Nishikant Dubey raps Congress, Rajiv Gandhi over ‘surrendering’ India’s pride to US

BJP leader Nishikant Dubey on Thursday slammed Congress and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for “surrendering country’s pride and prestige to America,” by signing a Non-Attack agreement with Pakistan in 1985.

The ruling party Lok Sabha MP, posted pictures of declassified US documents from 1986, which talked about the US’ role in ensuring that the two neighbours would not attack each other’s nuclear facilities.

“The nuclear deal was also done by Rajiv Gandhi on 17 December 1985 with Pakistan’s President General Zia by surrendering his country’s pride and prestige to America,” Dubey posted on X.

His charge comes two days after former Congress chief and leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “surrendering” to Pakistan after US President Donald Trump called him.

“When Trump called Modiji-Modiji kya kar rahe ho, Narender-Surrender, and with ‘ji hazooor’, Narenderji followed Trump,” Gandhi had said.

The document posted on X by the BJP leader is a memorandum for former US National Security Advisor John Poindexter, from September 30, 1986.

It reads, “Our key optimal goal in South Asia is peace between India and Pakistan. In practical terms, this means the conclusion of a peace treaty between New Delhi and Islamabad. However, peace cannot be meaningful unless it includes some limits on the nuclear weapons programs of both countries. Thus, we hope to facilitate progress on bilateral arrangements which institutionalise the Gandhi-Zia December 17, 1985 agreement not to attack each other’s nuclear facilities…”

“Surrender despite the insignificant Shimla Agreement. Did Gandhi surrender to Pakistan under the deception of supercomputers and LCA aircraft or not? Should the meeting of Pakistan-India-US representatives on drug trafficking be considered American interference in the country’s internal affairs or not? In this paper, America has also talked about money for the leadership of Pakistan. Did India also surrender for money like beggars?” the BJP MP questioned.

The bilateral agreement was officially signed in 1988 and implemented in 1991. With this, the two countries decided not to target each other’s nuclear facilities. They would share the locations of their nuclear facilities with each other, as was also mentioned in the deal.